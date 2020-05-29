May 29, 2020, 5:28 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83803764
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Turkey call for expanding peace, security

Iran, Turkey call for expanding peace, security

Tehran, May 29, IRNA –Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Şentop in a telephone conversation urged expanding lasting peace and security in the region.

Friendly relations have always been established at the highest level between Iran and Turkey, Qalibaf said said, adding, "The Iranian parliament welcomes any measure to develop bilateral relations."

He also stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue among Iran, Russia and Turkey within the framework of the Astana peace process on Syria.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, for his part, condemned the harsh sanctions imposed against Iran, calling on Qalibaf to pay a visit to Turkey.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 8 =