Iran, Turkey call for expanding peace, security

Friendly relations have always been established at the highest level between Iran and Turkey, Qalibaf said said, adding, "The Iranian parliament welcomes any measure to develop bilateral relations."

He also stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue among Iran, Russia and Turkey within the framework of the Astana peace process on Syria.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, for his part, condemned the harsh sanctions imposed against Iran, calling on Qalibaf to pay a visit to Turkey.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish