Official: 114,931  COVID19-infected patients recover in Iran

Since yesterday (Thursday) 2,819 new affected cases have been detected in the country, he pointed out.

Over the last 24 hours, 50 people passed away owing to the deadly virus, he further noted.

The Iranian official added that 2,547 cases are in critical conditions.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish