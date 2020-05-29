Iranian ex-footballer Rezaei nominated as Asia’s Greatest Serie A Player

Rahman Rezaei played for three Italian clubs namely Perugia, Messina, Livorno during 2001-2008.

The professional athlete scored 6 goals in 129 matches and was designated as one of the best Iranian defenders of the modern era.

After joining Perugia from Zobahan in 2001, Rezaei had some of his best memories at Messina, first helping them earn promotion from Serie B, then playing 36 of 38 matches as they finished seventh in the top division in 2004-05, beating both AC Milan and Inter in the process, the AFC website reported.

