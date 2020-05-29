Iranian child awarded at 14th “In My Homeland” contest of Belarus

The 12-year-old girl from Iran had participated in the event, Head of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in West Azarbaijan Province Javad Zahedi said.

He noted that the participants from the province had created 77 works of art for the competition.

Previously, five Iranian children had received honorary diplomas for their paintings in the 3rd international painting competitions in Romania.

Also, some 15 Iranian children and young adults had gotten honorary diplomas at the 21st International Youth Art Exhibition Nova Zagora held in Bulgaria.

