Iran's FM Spox vows shattering US maximum pressure with maximum resistance

“We do shatter your max pressure campaign w/max resistance, stiffening resolve & reliance on the national capabilities,” Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

“It is you who face a choice: either admit defeat & start respecting the Iranian Nation or further keep being hated, humiliating & isolating yourselves,” he added.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Hook said “Because of our pressure, Iran’s leaders are facing a decision: Either negotiate with us or manage economic collapse.”

The United States, that was a signatory to Iran nuclear deal, withdrew from the accord under unfounded reasons two years ago. It also encouraged the European parties to the deal to walk out of the agreement and exert further international pressure on Iran.

Iran in an action indicating failure of the US maximum pressure campaign, has sent five tankers carrying oil and refinery equipment to Venezuela to compensate serious shortage of fuel resulted by US sanctions in this country.

Trump Administration has recently threatened to sanction Iranian tankers to avoid oil transfer to Venezuela.

