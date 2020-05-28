AEOI slams US’ decision to blacklist Iranian nuclear scientists

The desperate attempts and unwise measures taken by White House decision makers to sanction two Iranian nuclear scientists indicates continuation of US Administration’s hostile approach in facing illogically with honorable Iranian scientists who are trying to bring dignity for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Such measures will not disturb Iranian youths’ determination to promote Iran’s objectives, AEOI announced warning the ill-wishers of the Islamic Republic of Iran that the only result of standing against Iranian nation’s principles and international regulations will be to reinforce the morale of Iranian researchers and weakening the position and prestige of Iran's enemies in the world.

Iranian hardworking researchers especially those in nuclear industry consider such indecisive moves as sign of enemies’ failure.

US Secretary of State in a message earlier said: “Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days. Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end.”

“Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on the regime,” Pompeo added.

He also blacklisted two more Iranian nuclear officials, saying: “Iran’s scientists need to make a choice: pursue peaceful work outside of the proliferation realm, or risk being sanctioned.”

"I am also sanctioning two leaders of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program - Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar," he noted.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish