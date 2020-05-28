Iranian citizens back home from Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 restrictions

This is the second flight that carries back home the Iranian citizens from Uzbekistan during the outbreak of the pandemic.

After the first flight on April 6, many other Iranian citizens called on the embassy to facilitate their return to Iran, the ambassador said.

Nayyerabadi said that the economic and consular department of the Iranian embassy pursued the case and finally won the permission of Uzbekistan authorities for a second flight to carry back Iranian citizens.

He thanked the Uzbek government for coordinating the flights despite the difficult conditions of these days.

