May 28, 2020, 8:12 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83803291
0 Persons

Tags

Mousavi: US Administration glorifies systematic racism

Mousavi: US Administration glorifies systematic racism

Tehran, May 28, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman in a message on Thursday referred to brutal killing of a black man by US police, saying the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.

“Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis' white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration,” Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

According to American media ‘CNN’, “Floyd, 46, died Monday in the city he moved to for a better life, his last moments caught on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee.”

“The video [of the US police crime] shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and can't breathe. Then, his eyes shut and the pleas stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after.”

Earlier, American author Robert Fantina told IRNA, "United States President Donald Trump has used racism as a political tool since his entry into the world of politics. During the administration of President Barack Obama, he accused him of not having been born in the US."

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 8 =