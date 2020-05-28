Mousavi: US Administration glorifies systematic racism

“Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis' white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration,” Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

According to American media ‘CNN’, “Floyd, 46, died Monday in the city he moved to for a better life, his last moments caught on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee.”

“The video [of the US police crime] shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and can't breathe. Then, his eyes shut and the pleas stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after.”

Earlier, American author Robert Fantina told IRNA, "United States President Donald Trump has used racism as a political tool since his entry into the world of politics. During the administration of President Barack Obama, he accused him of not having been born in the US."

