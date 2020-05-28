Diplomat: US pulls final plug in violating JCPOA, UNSCR 2231

“Two yrs ago @realDonaldTrump ceased participation in #JCPOA. Now, in further violation of JCPOA & UNSCR 2231 @SecPompeo pulls final plug, imposing penalties for compliance EVEN w/nuclear provisions of 2231,” Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

“Claiming US is STILL “Participant” is not just preposterous; it’s FALSE,” he added.

Iranian made the remarks in reaction to Mike Pompeo recent Twitter message in which he said: “Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days. Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end.”

“Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on the regime,” Pompeo added.

He also blacklisted two more Iranian nuclear officials, saying: “Iran’s scientists need to make a choice: pursue peaceful work outside of the proliferation realm, or risk being sanctioned.”

US will extend the nuclear sanctions on Bushehr's nuclear power plant for 90 days, but will not extend several other sanctions on the peaceful cooperation of Russian, Chinese and European nuclear companies with Iran.

Accordingly, exemptions regarding cooperation in re-designing Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility, supplying enriched uranium for Tehran Research Reactor (TRR) and transferring its fuel outside of Iran will not be extended.

“On 20 July 2015, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2231 (2015) endorsing the JCPOA,” UNSC website reported.

“The Security Council affirmed that conclusion of the JCPOA marked a fundamental shift in its consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue, expressed its desire to build a new relationship with Iran strengthened by the implementation of the JCPOA and to bring to a satisfactory conclusion its consideration of this matter.”

“The Security Council further affirmed that full implementation of the JCPOA would contribute to building confidence in the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme and emphasized that the JCPOA is conducive to promoting and facilitating the development of normal economic and trade contacts and cooperation with Iran,” it added.

