Pakistan opposes any nuclear arms race in region

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in his address a webinar to mark the 22nd anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and our conduct as a nuclear weapon state will continue to be defined by restraint and responsibility.

“As we seek to ensure our national security, credible minimum deterrence remains our guiding principle. We are opposed to a nuclear or conventional arms race in the region,” he noted.

Qureshi said Pakistan has demonstrated its commitment to peace and stability by putting forward the proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR).

“Yet our desire for peace should not leave anyone in doubt regarding our capability and will to defend ourselves effectively against any form of aggression,” he pointed out.

Tensions between India and Pakistan, the two nuclear arch rivals, reached to an alarming level in February last year and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan had to state that a nuclear shadow hovering over the South Asian region, in the wake of growing tensions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the genesis of Pakistan’s nuclear program was exclusively peaceful.

“Since the establishment of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in 1956, we have been working to harness nuclear technology for socio-economic development and have made great strides,” said the foreign minister.

He noted the IAEA is playing an active role in helping countries meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “Pakistan is working together with the IAEA and other countries in realizing the true potential of peaceful uses of nuclear technology in a safe, secure and safeguarded manner,” said Qureshi.

He said Pakistan wanted to expand its high technology exports.

“In the face of COVID-19 pandemic, our scientific organizations were quick to come up with local designs for essential equipment, such as ventilators, and other indigenous solutions thus enabling us to be better prepared to face the challenge,” he said.

He added: We will strengthen partnerships at the international level, including the UN and IAEA, as providers of services and expertise in science and technology, including civilian nuclear applications.

