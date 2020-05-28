May 28, 2020, 4:30 PM
Venezuela urges support for Iran amid US' moves

Tehran, May 28, IRNA - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday urged strong support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to the recent actions taken by the US against Iran.

Arreaza tweeted that the Bolivarian government would support the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending its sovereignty.

Following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that the sanctions on international sanctions related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO) would be lifted in Iran within 60 days, the Venezuelan foreign minister stressed his country's unwavering support for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that President Donald Trump's and Pompeo's constant tense policy against Iran is a clear example of promoting anti-diplomatic and primitive actions that are leading the world into conflict and war. "The Venezuelan government will support Iran in defending its sovereignty."

