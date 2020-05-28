Fourth Iranian oil tanker enters Venezuelan special economic zone

MarineTraffic, which monitors the traffic of tankers on the international water, reported that Faxon tanker entered Venezuela's special economic zone on Thursday morning.

Despite the US warnings, Iran has sent five tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela.

Two of the Iranian tankers have already docked at the Venezuelan ports and are unloading their cargo and the third tanker is nearing the El Palito Port in the Latin American country.

The US can no longer dictate other countries what to do, Iranian ambassador to Caracas Hojjatollah Soltani told Al Mayadeen TV channel on Wednesday, adding that Washington was forced to honor international agreements.

The presence of the Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela is not only an achievement for Iran and Venezuela but an achievement for the entire world, he said.

