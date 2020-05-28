President Rouhani congratulates Azeri counterpart on Nat'l Day

In his message to President Aliyev while expressing his gratitude, the Iranian president said, "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan to His Excellency, the government and the people of your country."

President Rouhani said that besides historical, cultural and religious commonalities, as well as mutual interests of the two nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have many opportunities for cooperation and investment because of the neighborhood opportunity, he said, adding that the two countries can make great strides towards the mutual welfare and interests by supporting and helping each other on the basis of high political will that exists both in Tehran and Baku.

