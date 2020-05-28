Iran tightening Persian Gulf security belt, defense minister says

Hatami made the remarks during a ceremony where new speedboats of Ashura, Zulfiqar, and Heidar classes were delivered to the IRGC navy forces.

During the ceremony, the minister also referred to the delivery of Damavand destroyer, Separ (shield) missile-launching warship, and different types of light and semi-heavy submarines to the armed forces and delivery of different types of vessels to the Iranian Police for patrolling, search and rescue and relief missions.

He said that the new speedboats have been designed and produced by experts of the Ministry of Defense and enjoy a high capability in sea combat.

Hatami noted that smartness, radar evasion, and high speed are among the capabilities of the new vessels, 80 percent of their equipment has been designed domestically.

