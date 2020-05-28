Over 100 vessels in various classes join IRGC navy

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri and other officials also attended the ceremony which was held in the IRGC's 1st Naval District.

At this stage, the recently joined vessels have been produced and optimized in various classes, including Ashura, Tariq, and Zulfiqar, which have been produced and optimized by local experts in the knowledge-based companies of the Ministry of Defense's Marine Industries Organization and the IRGC's specialized naval technical centers.

These vessels have a very good hydro-dynamic capability, high speed, suitable maneuverability, and very low radar cross-section while high offensive power has a great impact on improving the combat capability of the IRGC navy in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.

