Iran, Bosnia welcome enhancing ties

Heydari congratulated Jafarovic on Eid al-Fitr in a telephone conversation and wished prosperity for the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Head of Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidential Council expressed gratitude to Iran's envoy; he asked Heydari to convey his congratulations to President Hassan Rouhani.

The news of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran is being followed up continuously and he expressed hope to the Iranian government and people success in eradicating coronavirus (COVID-19), Jafarovic added.

He thanked once again the Iranian government and people for their support of Bosnia-Herzegovina people in the past hard times.

Bosnia-Herzegovina gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1992 and it was recognized as an independent country in the same year.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish