Sending Iranian tankers to Venezuela a response to US unilateral policies, envoy says

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel on Wednesday, the ambassador said that Iran and Venezuela, on behalf of the whole world, said no to Washington and stressed their right to free trade.

The US can no longer dictate other countries what to do, Soltani said, adding that Washington was forced to honor international agreements.

The presence of Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela is not only an achievement for Iran and Venezuela but an achievement for the entire world, he said.

Underlining the friendship and brotherly relations between Iran and Venezuela, the ambassador said that the two countries emerged triumphant in this friendship.

He said that Venezuelan refineries were damaged due to the US arbitrary sanctions on the country.

Despite the US warnings, Iran dispatched five tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela over the past days, two of which have now docked at the country’s ports.

