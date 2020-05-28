Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s new Parliament kicks off

Iran’s new Parliament convened on Wednesday after February elections under health protocols and social distancing rules to ward off the novel coronavirus.

- Rear Admiral Sayyari: Enemies will regret if Iran’s interests are jeopardized

Anybody seeking to pose a threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s interests should know that our response will leave them regretful, said the deputy chief of Iran’s Army for coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily.

- President slams US interference in Iran’s trade with other countries

President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at the United States for interfering in Iran’s normal trade with other countries as the country has sent several tankers carrying fuel to the gasoline-thirsty Venezuela.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- New parliament officially convenes

- Six Iranians compete in online Asian Junior Chess Championship

Six chess players have represented Iran at online Asian Junior Chess Championship.

- Iran’s documentary competes at Sheffield Festival

Iranian documentary ‘Galena’ directed by Ezzatollah Parvazeh is set to take part in the 2020 edition of Sheffield International Documentary Festival in the UK.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian doc spotlights veterans deported after fighting in US wars

An Iranian documentary directed by Mohammad Tayyebi scrutinizes the multiple cases of non-US veterans who fought for the US Army in Iraq, hoping that they will receive US citizenship without further requirements, but the US declined to grant them citizenship, and others who were deported on different charges.

- Iran strongly denies Willy Sagnol talk

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has strongly denied reports that it has been linked with Willy Sagnol.

- Diplomacy, respect key to resolving issues with Iran, says Princeton researcher

Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator who now works as a researcher at Princeton University, has said diplomacy, respect, and non-interference are key to resolving problems with Iran.

