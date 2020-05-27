Kabul-Mashad flight resumes in post-COVID19 era

Speaking to IRNA, Mahmoud Amani Bani said thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, foreign flights, including those to Afghanistan were canceled about three months ago.

He added that Afghan flight carrying 146 passengers landed in Mashad.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected millions of people across the world.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish