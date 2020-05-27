Two ancient inscriptions stolen from Jewish center returned to Isfahan

Esther Khatoon complex is more than 2,000 years old and has been a graveyard for Iranian Jews.

The head of the public relations office of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Isfahan, Shahram Amiri, told IRNA on Wednesday that the two ancient stones have Persian and Hebrew writings.

Amiri said that Hebrew inscription is 1,000 and the Persian one is 400 years old, adding that the theft was reported last summer and the stolen items were found 10 days ago.

The thieves had not moved the items out of the province; they were waiting for a proper time to sell the ancient stone, he said.

He added that the Esther Khatoon complex is one of the most important places of Jews in Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish