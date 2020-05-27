Official rejects claims on torturing Afghan nationals at borders

Elaborating on the gossips and false news released in social media claiming that some of the Afghan nationals have been tortured by Iranian border guards in Harirud, Mahdi Mamoudi said although there are some hesitations regarding these claims, this accident has nothing to do with Iranian border guards.

Based on the expert investigations, Afghan refugees likely decided to enter Iran’s soil through river but they sank in the river due to depth of water.

He went on to say that such propaganda campaigns by enemies of Iran and Afghanistan are aimed at creating pessimism and problems between two countries.

Referring to Iran’s services to Afghan refugees in various fields, he said that Iran has always considered Afghan nation as brother.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that Iran works for peace in Afghanistan because Afghan security has direct impact on Iran.

Referring to his meeting with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, Baharvand said "First of all, there was a bilateral discussion with the Afghan government, which as a neighboring country will have a great impact on Iran's security, so Iran is actively talking to the Afghan parties and politicians inside Afghanistan."

Some Afghan media have claimed that a number of Afghan immigrants were tortured and forced into Harirud River by Iranian border guards on May 2.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically dismissed such claims, saying the incident has not happened on the Iranian soil.

