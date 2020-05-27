Envoy: Iran receives all disbursement of sending oil to Venezuela

Speaking to IRNA, Soltani said exporting oil to Venezuela has been made in line with international regulations.

Countries usually use various mechanisms for doing international trade exchanges, he noted.

What is important is that Iran and Venezuela have established a special mechanism and any disbursement is paid completely, Soltani said.

According to TeleSur, the Iranian-flagged tanker Petunia arrived in Venezuela's jurisdictional waters Tuesday, escorted by the oceanic patrol Yekuana PO13 of the Bolivarian National Armed Force FANB.

The Petunia becomes the third Iranian-flagged tanker that has already reached Venezuelan territory as part of the energy cooperation agreements between these two nations.

The vessel carries near to 50,000 tons of gasoline and related products, destined to restart the oil production in the South-America nation.

Accordingly, meanwhile, the Faxon and Clavel are crossing the Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela within next hours.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish