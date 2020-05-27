Iran can’t stand disrespect to its sovereignty principle

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to Jean-Yves Le Drian’s remarks with regard to Fariba Adelkhah, saying addressing Iranian nationals’ offenses is in jurisdiction of Iranian courts.

He added that the case will be investigated by observing regulations in court and Faiba Edalatkhah enjoys her citizenship rights.

The verdict issued by the court is primitive and Ms. Adelatkhah can appeal against it through legal channels.

He stressed the fact that judiciary is completely independent.

He termed the one-sided understanding of the independent rulings as unconstructive.

Any threatening and interventionist tone will make the case more complicated, he reiterated.

In interventionist remarks, the French Foreign Minister reacted to the sentencing of a dual citizenship in Iran, saying that relations with Tehran had become more difficult after the move.

