Earthquake injures 2 in Damavand

Speaking to IRNA, Saberian said the four-Richter quake occurred at 13:41 local time (09:11 GMT) in Rudehen and at depth of 12 km underground.

He added in this accident, two people were injured while trying to escape who were treated by emergency technicians.

Apart from Tehran, it was also felt in the cities of Pardis, Rudehen, and Shemiranat.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred 12 kilometers underground at 52.04 longitude and 35.78 latitude.

People living in eastern Tehran, especially the residents of Pardis and Damavand have rushed to the streets.

