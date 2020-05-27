Iran after lifting unilateral sanctions against Syria

In a phone conversation, Khaji and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen reviewed the latest developments in the political, battlefield, and humanitarian fields.

They also discussed Syrians' problems and holding the next round of constitution committee meeting.

Both sides underlined the importance of rendering humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, especially in the time of coronavirus pandemic, helping refugees return and continue the political process for solving the Syrian issue peacefully.

Khaji referred to illegal and inhumane sanctions against the Syrian people and called for lifting these sanctions.

He also emphasized establishing stability and security in Syria and fighting terrorism.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish