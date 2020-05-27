Some 56 more Iranians die from coronavirus over past 24 hours

He said that 111,176 people out of a total of 141,591 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived while a total of 7,564 people have unfortunately lost their lives.

Jahanpour added that 2,080 new infected cases have been detected in the country since yesterday (Tuesday).

Over the last 24 hours, 56 people passed away owing to the deadly virus, he further noted.

The Iranian official added that 2,551 cases are in critical conditions.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

