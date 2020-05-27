FM spokesman hails forming parliamentary group monitoring foreign diplomacy

Writing on his official Twitter account, Mousavi said that forming the new fraction is the beginning of a compassionate and responsible interaction in the new period.

Mousavi’s tweet followed the forming of the “Fraction of Diplomacy” at the opening session of the new Parliament earlier today.

A wise and capable parliament is the backbone of diplomacy, the spokesman said, adding that the Foreign Ministry relies on the two-way connection with this democratic institution [Parliament] which he said is on top of the state affairs.

