World universities at Iran ISME 2020

About 10 percent of the papers dispatched to the conference belong to different world states including Britain and Turkey, Secretary of the ISME 2020 Salman Nourazar said at the opening ceremony on the international event.

About 560 out of 1,100 essays have been accepted, Nourazar said expressing satisfaction with the quality of papers.

Dean of Amirkabir University Ahmad Mo'tamedi said that the main aim of holding the ISME conference is to exchange views with participating researches and strengthen scientific basis.

The three-day ISME 2020 is being held online due to coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

Mo'tamedi said that 230 knowledge-based companies are currently active in Amirkabir University that will help further innovation and develop skill and entrepreneurship .

About the knowledge-based companies, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari had said that country's asset should not be relied on oil but on knowledge and human resources.

