May 27, 2020, 1:20 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 83801756
0 Persons

Tags

Iran: US always resorts to violence in response to decry for justice

Iran: US always resorts to violence in response to decry for justice

Tehran, May 27, IRNA- Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the US police use violence in response to public demand for justice in outright violation of human rights of the US black population.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its twitter account that the six years after Eric Garner's plea for 'I can not breathe', this time it is George Floyd, another black man who was brutally murdered by the US police after inhumane detainee shows that US police violence against blacks do not have any limitations and their response to the demands for justice is just more violence and coercion.

A 40-year-old black man from Minneapolis, Minnesota, George Floyd died on Monday after being taken to the hospital by the US police. According to US media reports, the police claimed that the citizen was accused of "fraud".

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 6 =