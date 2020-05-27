Iran: US always resorts to violence in response to decry for justice

Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its twitter account that the six years after Eric Garner's plea for 'I can not breathe', this time it is George Floyd, another black man who was brutally murdered by the US police after inhumane detainee shows that US police violence against blacks do not have any limitations and their response to the demands for justice is just more violence and coercion.

A 40-year-old black man from Minneapolis, Minnesota, George Floyd died on Monday after being taken to the hospital by the US police. According to US media reports, the police claimed that the citizen was accused of "fraud".

