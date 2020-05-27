Iranian Parliament, symbol of religious democracy: President

The president made the remarks in his address to the opening session of the new Parliament.

Congratulating the newly-elected MPs on opening their tenure, Rouhani said that both the tenures of the government and the lawmakers are short but with their cooperation, the Government and the Parliament, can leave behind legacy that will last for decades and even centuries.

“Many Parliaments and Governments came and went but you see that the country’s Civil Law has been a source of pride for Iran and the country’s legislative system for decades more than a century,” the president said.

He urged the parliamentarians to put national interests above their partisan interests so that the Parliament will turn into the “house of the nation”.

The government is not seeking a parliament which ignores its legislative and supervisory duties; it is rather seeking a strong Parliament, which as the Supreme Leader said in his message today, would be a source of hope for the people and the government can rely on it, the president said.

He said that the government is seeking cooperation with the Parliament at this tough year, so as to be able to defeat sanctions and work hard to successfully contain coronavirus disease.

