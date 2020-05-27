Two other Iranian oil tankers to arrive in Venezuela territorial waters by June 1st

According to TeleSur, the Iranian-flagged tanker Petunia arrived in Venezuela's jurisdictional waters Tuesday, escorted by the oceanic patrol Yekuana PO13 of the Bolivarian National Armed Force FANB.

The Petunia becomes the third Iranian-flagged tanker that has already reached Venezuelan territory as part of the energy cooperation agreements between these two nations.

The vessel carries near to 50,000 tons of gasoline and related products, destined to restart the oil production in the South-America nation.

Accordingly, Meanwhile, the Faxon and Clavel are crossing the Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela in the next hours.

Although the refinery network of the state-owned oil company PDVSA has the capacity to process 1.3 million barrels of fuel per day (BPD), the coercive and unilateral measures imposed by the United States government have stopped the production severely, inducing a massive fuel deficit.

