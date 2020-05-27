May 27, 2020, 12:14 PM
19 Iranian prisoners extradited from Azerbaijan

Tehran, May 27, IRNA - The deputy minister of justice for human rights and international affairs, Mahmoud Abbasi, said on Wednesday that 19 Iranian prisoners in Azerbaijan were extradited by Azerbaijan and handed over to the justice system.

Abbasi said that extradition of prisoners took place in coordination with Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

The prisoners were charged with drug trafficking and they should serve their prison terms in the country's prisons, he added.


Head of Convicts Transfer Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran warned Iranian compatriots to respect the laws of other countries, especially the countries of Central and Eastern Asia, and to avoid drug trafficking, saying that they may be subject to heavy prison terms.

