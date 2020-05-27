19 Iranian prisoners extradited from Azerbaijan

Abbasi said that extradition of prisoners took place in coordination with Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

The prisoners were charged with drug trafficking and they should serve their prison terms in the country's prisons, he added.



Head of Convicts Transfer Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran warned Iranian compatriots to respect the laws of other countries, especially the countries of Central and Eastern Asia, and to avoid drug trafficking, saying that they may be subject to heavy prison terms.

