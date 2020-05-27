Iranian new parliament opens

Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi, Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, a large number of cabinet ministers and other top-ranking officials have attended the inauguration of the 11th term of the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

The new parliament will work with 268 newly-elected members.

Today’s Parliament session is chaired by an interim presiding board based on seniority.

First of all, the message of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to the new Parliament was read out and then the interior minister and his deputy for executive affairs will present a report on the parliamentary elections.

Then President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech.

