Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 27

- Rouhani urges more effective Swiss role against US sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday urged Switzerland — which represents US interests in Iran and has created a financial channel to bring pharmaceutical aid to Iran despite Washington’s sanctions — to play a more influential role in confronting the illegal, unilateral, and inhumane American bans.

- Afghanistan freeing hundreds more Taliban prisoners

Afghan authorities said on Tuesday 900 more Taliban prisoners will be released, as calls grew for the militants to extend a cease-fire on its third and final day.

- Venezuela thanks Iran for shipments of fuel, refinery parts

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami thanked Iran on Monday for sending fuel, additives, and spare parts to increase fuel distribution and boost refinery output in the gasoline-starved South American country, after the first in a flotilla of five Iranian fuel tankers docked at a Venezuelan port.

- ‘Gracias Iran’ becomes top trend in Venezuela

The third cargo of an Iranian tanker flotilla carrying fuel for gasoline-thirsty Venezuela was approaching the nation’s exclusive economic zone on Tuesday as the previous two were preparing to discharge, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

- Lebanon’s liberation shattered Zionist regime’s invincibility myth: Hezbollah

The second-in-command of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said liberation of southern Lebanon from the Zionist regime in 2000 put an end to the regime’s so-called ‘military invincibility’.

- Ehsan Hadadi to partake at Hungarian event

Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi will participate at the Hungarian meeting Gyulai István Memorial.

- Face mask paintings depict Shahnameh character fighting corona monster

Ferdowsi’s masterpiece Shahnameh and its seven adventures have been the source of inspiration for Iranian graphic designer Yazdan Saadi’s new collection of paintings on face masks, which depict the mythical Iranian hero Rustam fighting coronavirus monsters.

- Coronavirus has taught us all humans are equal: Branko Ivankovic

Former Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic says that all humans regardless of color, race, gender, national origin, religion, and political beliefs must join hands to fight Covid-19.

- Iran’s new parliament to kick off on Wednesday

The next 4-year term of the Iranian parliament is set to kick off in a ceremony on Wednesday, according to Tasnim.

- Tehran stocks sheds more than 33,000 points

Tehran Stocks opened in negative territory after a two-day Eid holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, amid growing concern among investors that the bear market is here to stay.

- Chabahar-Zahedan railroad to be inaugurated by June 2021

T he three sections of the railroad project connecting the southeastern port city of Chabahar to the eastern city of Zahedan near the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan will be inaugurated by June 21, 2021.

- Virus infections lowest in 10 days

The tally of daily Covid-19 patients declined on Tuesday, dropping to its lowest in 10 days as the Iranian government eased restrictions and launched the fourth phase of its plan to contain the pandemic.

