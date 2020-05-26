Envoy: US’ unilateral sanctions lose efficiency

Iranian oil tanker ‘Fortune’ has unloaded its cargo in the Venezuelan port and three other tankers are moving toward Venezuela, Soltani told the Arabic-language media ‘Al-Alam News Network’.

He added that the two Iranian tankers which arrived in Venezuela have not been attacked by any country.

Sending tankers were in line with equipping Venezuelan refiners and based on international protocols since movement of trade vessels and oil tankers is in the framework of international maritime.

He noted that international organizations had earlier been aware of these tankers and trade vessels’ path.

The arrival of Iranian tankers is a great and historic day for Iranian and Venezuelan nations who are under the pressure of the United States and have independent policies, Soltani said.

It is a victory for the international community, he reiterated.

US as violator of the international agreements, has not definitely been able to create limitations for these tankers.

United States has a long list of breaching treaties and agreements in its background, Iranian diplomat said.

Although the US withdrew from Paris agreement, but claims that it is committed to international agreements like freedom of trade and maritime.

When the US pulled out of Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran, even its allies opposed it and tended to circumvent the US, Soltani noted.

The US State Department unilaterally sanctioned Venezuela and some countries like Iran stood against it, he said, adding that some countries tried to confront the US sanctions by taking independent policies.

US is also trying use dollar as a tool to pressure other states, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian ambassador rejected news regarding exchanging 9 tons gold with Iran, saying there are many other ways like barter against coffee, cocoa and other products.

He went on to say that Western media are after promoting propaganda campaign against Iran to cover up failures.

The first Iranian oil tanker named "Fortune" docked at Venezuela's El Palito port on Monday.

The Iranian oil tanker had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March.

This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

The second Iranian tanker named "Forest" has already arrived in Caribbean Sea.

Three other Iranian oil tankers are "Faxon", "Petunia" and "Clavel" that are passing Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela.

