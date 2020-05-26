Tanker Trackers focuses on Iranian oil tankers to Venezuela

“We have a lot of journalists getting in touch with us via email, DM and phone regarding this Iran-Venezuela gasoline saga,” Tanker Trackers wrote on its Twitter account.

Thanks to the attention of the international media to the movement of Iranian oil tankers to Venezuela, the Tanker Tracking Center has identified separate tracking links for each of the five Iranian oil tankers.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a message on Tuesday termed shipment of Iranian fuel to Venezuela as sign of Tehran-Caracas solidarity.

In times where the government of oppression seeks to impose its ruling by force, only the brotherly freedom-seekers will save us, he added.

The first Iranian oil tanker named "Fortune" docked at Venezuela's El Palito port on Monday.

The Iranian oil tanker had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March.

This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

The second Iranian tanker named "Forest" has already arrived in Caribbean Sea.

Three other Iranian oil tankers are "Faxon", "Petunia" and "Clavel" that are passing Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela.

