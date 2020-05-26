Iran: It is time to stand up against US violence, warmongering

“Regretful that 100k United States soldiers killed in battles waged because of the US leaders' instrumental rationality & insatiable greed,” Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The US war machines have just led to killing, destruction, atrocities,” it added.

“Time to stand agnst US violence, warmongering, as remembering millions of lost lives, Foreign Ministry noted.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the US to set aside warmongering policies and maximum pressure.

Referring to the fact that today Iran has a peace-seeking and balanced image in the world, President Rouhani said Iran has never been initiator of aggression and sanctions and has not violated the commitments first.

