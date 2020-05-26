Official: Iran promoting maritime security at waterways

Elaborating on the major objectives and operational plans of Ports and Maritime Organization during the currents Iranian year, Jalil Eslami said in line with promoting maritime security in the Iranian waterways and implementing the international conventions to 20 percent, the organization has put on the agenda reviewing instructions in the training field, giving the test and issuing documents for sailors, monitoring the implementation of the international documents, IMO membership and suggesting legal problems with regard to implementation of the requirements of Maritime Labor Convention (MLC).

He also referred to defining growth in international professional affairs management through maritime culture development by 2.1 percent, holding World Maritime Day Ceremony, as well as maritime coordination conference.

He noted that the body is to review planning, monitoring dredging commercial ports, controlling entrance and exit of passenger ships, upgrading communication system, searching in Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS), facilitating executive affairs, repair and maintenance of maritime signs identified by international communities, monitoring and assessing radio stations, maritime rescue search and drawing a comprehensive electronic navigation plan.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish