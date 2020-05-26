President gives executive order for law on reciprocal action against Israel

According to president's order, all ministries, Supreme National Security Council and Judiciary are charged with implementing the law.

On May 12, Iranian lawmakers approved a double-urgency bill that will take proportionate measures towards the Israeli plots putting at risk the international and regional peace and security.

About ten days later, Guardian Council, whose key duty is to interpret the Islamic Republic’s Constitution, reviewed the bill and approved it.

The legislation passed by the parliament needs the Guardian Council to get confirmation to come into law.

The 16-Article anti-Zionist bill with 43 votes in favor and no "No" votes includes important questions some of which are as follows:

** All national bodies with all their capacities are obliged to reciprocate the Israeli hostile measures, war mongering and terrorist moves, settlement and human blockade in Palestine.

** Support for the Holy Quds as the capital of Palestine has to be extended.

** Iranian government is responsible for supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

** Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is responsible for producing movies revealing the Zionist regime's atrocity crimes.

To follow up implementation of reciprocating Israeli plots, a committee will be formed to present report on the process of implementation every three months.

