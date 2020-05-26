Asiatic cheetah caught on camera in Iran

The province could be regarded as one of the main habitats for the animal, he pointed out.
Yazd, May 26, IRNA - The picture of an Asiatic cheetah has been recorded by camera in Behabad County, the head of Environment Department in Yazd said on Tuesday.
The province could be regarded as one of the main habitats for the animal, he pointed out.
Previously, an Asiatic cheetah was seen in the County on September 2019, he added.
