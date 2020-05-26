Rouhani: Iran expects Switzerland to protest US illegal actions against Iran

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone call with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga.

Hassan Rouhani said that the Swiss people have always had a respectable position in the eyes of the Iranian people, the US sanctions and increasing economic pressure have made things harder for the Iranian people.

Welcoming the Swiss move to set up a financial mechanism, Rouhani called for more activity of the financial mechanism.

"Creating this mechanism can be very effective in this difficult situation, and we expect some Iranian financial resources to become available with this financial mechanism, extending the domain to some other countries as well."

Pointing to the importance of maintaining the JCPOA as an international agreement, Iranian President said: "It is imperative that the European Union, especially the three European countries, take the necessary steps to balance the implementation of the JCPOA and that Switzerland can help to strengthen the foundations of JCPOA.

Emphasizing the need to develop and deepen relations with Switzerland in the economic, scientific and health fields, Rouhani stressed the need to share experiences to contain coronavirus pandemic, adding that Iran is ready to develop and deepen economic, scientific and health relations with Switzerland.

We are perfect and we hope that the efforts of the two countries in the path of peace, stability, and humanity will continue, he said.

Swiss President: We will do our best to maintain JCPOA

Congratulating the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr, the Swiss President emphasized the development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and welcomed the sharing of experience to contain coronavirus and the need for cooperation between the two countries' health ministries.

"Switzerland will continue to work to make Switzerland's financial mechanism more active than Iran's," said President Simonetta Sommaruga.

"Iran's loan request from the International Monetary Fund to fight Covid-19 can be made through this operational financial mechanism," She said.

Expressing regret over the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, the Swiss President stressed the need to maintain this international agreement and said: "We will do our best to protect JCPOA and encourage other European parties to do so."

