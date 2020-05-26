May 26, 2020, 3:03 PM
Another Iranian footballer from Persepolis wins Asian poll

Tehran, May 26, IRNA - Iranian goal striker of Persepolis Seyed Jalal Hosseini was elected as the best goal striker of Asia.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) selected the best goal which was netted in the last minutes of the Asian Champions League to Al-Jazira FC in 2018 tournament by Persepolis FC captain, Seyed Jalal Hosseini.

Among some other Asian players, Iranian footballer won the poll with 91 percent of the vote.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is one of the six continental confederations within FIFA and is the governing body of association football in Asia and Australia. It has 47 member countries, mostly located on the Asian continent.

