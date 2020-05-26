Iran showcases Persian handicrafts at China festival

The Iranian handicrafts being showcased in China include Minakari art products, Khatam-kari- Pesian technique of inlaying, hand-woven carpets, Kilim and Termeh- a luxuroius hand-made Persian cloth.

Video message of Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh was broadcast at the opening ceremony on China festival.

According to Hai'an website, the 523 Culture Art Festival is expected to help domestic and foreign merchants, artists, and cultural and creative workers form cooperative relationships and develop. It is also expected to provide a platform for cultural enterprises to hold art exhibitions, trade products, and exchange information.

