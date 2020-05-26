Iran-China joint Silk Road Scientific Fund announces 5th invitation

The invitation was announced by Office of Iran's Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

The Fund supports joint research activities between Iranian and Chinese researchers in cooperation with Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The activities include working on the joint research and development projects as well as holding joint workshops.

The participants have about two months to send their projects on cognitive science, technology and nanotechnology to the Silk Road Scientific Fund.

The results will be shown on October 15, 2020.

For more than a decade, INSF has taken concerted actions to provide support to researchers and scientists, and today we work closely with more than 35.000 faculty members from numerous universities and research institutes across the country. INSF mainly focuses on, inter alia, supporting research projects, post-doctoral programs, international patent application, research chairs, research grants, awards, and development of innovation centers, according to insf.org.

1483**1416

