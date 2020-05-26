Venezuelan president terms Iranian fuel shipment sign of Tehran-Caracas solidarity

The end of Ramadan brings us the arrival of the Fortune ship, a sign of the solidarity of the Islamic people of Iran with Venezuela, Maduro wrote in his Twitter account late on Monday.

In times where the government of oppression seeks to impose its ruling by force, only the brotherly freedom-seekers will save us, he added.

The first Iranian oil tanker named "Fortune" docked at Venezuela's El Palito port on Monday.

The Iranian oil tanker had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March.

This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that has docked at the northern Venezuelan beach despite the US warnings and sanctions.

The second Iranian tanker named "Forest" has already arrived in Caribbean Sea.

Three other Iranian oil tankers are "Faxon", "Petunia" and "Clavel" that are passing Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela.

