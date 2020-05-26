Iranian envoy expresses condolences over demise of famous Tajik artist

Saberi said that some prominent Tajik artists and scholars have passed away over the past few weeks and Tajik cultural community has been mourned.

He added that Beyk Nazri, who is a well-known Tajik name, spent his blessed life to promote the common Persian art, language and literature; he said adding that his valuable works and memories in the field of literature and research are well known not only in Tajikistan, but also in Iran and Afghanistan as well, in addition his character is respected by all people.

Some of his works, such as "Letter Writing in Ferdowsi's Shahnameh" and "Layla and Majnun of Shirazi School" have been published in Iran. Joureh Beyk Nazri passed away at the age of 74 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

