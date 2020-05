In a message to Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Tuesday, Jahangiri congratulated him on the country's National Day.

Pointing to the political will of the two countries' leaders, he also highlighted the long history of cooperation between the two nations.

The senior Iranian official further expressed hope that further activation of existing potentials will lead to the development of increasing cooperation in trade and economic areas.

1424

