Iranian ambassador: No way for US but to abiding by international treaties

Writing on his official Twitter account, the Iranian ambassador said that the US should know that Iran's nuclear deal, UNSCR 2231, NPT and international treaties against terrorism are also among other international commitments that should also be respected by Washington administration.

In another tweet on Monday, he said that US avoiding from any attack at the Iranian oil tankers showed that wisdom, foresight and prudence are still alive in some layers of the country's government.

Soltani said that these [wise people] must make it clear to the warmongers that compliance with international regulations and treaties by governments, including the United States, will create a safer world for all countries and the United States.

Although the US had warned it will prevent Iranian oil tankers from reaching Venezuela, two Iranian tankers entered territorial waters of Venezuela on Monday.

Five Iranian tankers are carrying fuel for Venezuela. The next three of which are now crossing the Atlantic Ocean to go to the Latin American country.

