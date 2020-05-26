Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 26

** IRAN DAILY

- First Iranian fuel tanker moored at Venezuelan refinery, four more on the way

The first of five Iranian tankers carrying much-needed fuel and oil products to Venezuela moored at Venezuela’s El Palito refinery in defiance of US sanctions, after Tehran and Caracas warned Washington over any attempt to intercept them.

- US not qualified to judge other countries: Mousavi

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the United States with its dark history is not qualified to judge other countries.

- Zarif: Iran ready to share its coronavirus experience with African countries

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message said Iran ready to share its experience with African countries to help save lives amid coronavirus pandemic.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- World watches in awe as Iran pushes away U.S.

The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela has moored at a port serving the South American country’s El Palito refinery, the nation’s oil minister said Monday, and Refinitiv Eikon data showed a second vessel had entered its waters.

- Benfica join sporting in race for Taremi

Portuguese giant Benfica have joined Sporting in the race for signing Rio Ave’s Iranian international Mehdi Taremi.

- Yemen warns Saudis of ‘dire consequences’ if air raids continue

The Yemeni army has warned the Saudi-led coalition of ‘dire consequences’ if it continues its aerial attacks against the country.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran reopens movies theaters in “white areas” after virus shutdown

The Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) has announced on Monday that the movie theaters in the so-called “white areas” or regions with no coronavirus hospitalizations in the past two weeks are allowed to reopen.

- Skocic better coach than Wilmots: Azmoun

Iran national football team forward Sardar Azmoun believes that Dragan Skocic can help Iran qualify for the 2022 World Cup since he is a better coach than Marc Wilmots.

- Tehran condemns interference in China’s affairs, says backs ‘One-China’ policy

Iran has condemned any interference by other countries in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China, saying Tehran supports the One-China policy.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- ETF rakes in $345m

With the subscription deadline set by the government’s bank-based exchange-traded fund ending on May 21, the Ministry of Economy announced that more than 58.86 trillion rials ($345 million) were generated via subscription of ETF units.

- Tehran real-estate survey

The Statistical Center of Iran has published its latest report on home and land prices as well as rents in the capital city Tehran during the fourth quarter of the last Iranian year (Dec. 22, 2019-March 19), the winter season of fiscal 2019-20.

- Transit of oil products on hold

The government has banned the transit of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products to neighboring countries until the end of the current year (March 2021).

