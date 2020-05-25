Zarif congratulates Lebanon on liberation anniversary  

In his messages, Zarif congratulated the Lebanese officials on the anniversary of liberating Lebanese southern territories from Zionist aggressors.

Referring to integration of the Lebanese people, government, army and Resistance as the key to victories against Zionist enemies, he wished dignity and success for the Lebanese government and nation.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated Lebanese President Michel Aoun on the anniversary of victory of Lebanese people’s resistance to Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a message congratulated liberation of occupied territories in southern Lebanon to Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying it was a bright point in fighting the Zionist regime of Israel.

