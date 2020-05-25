May 25, 2020, 9:05 PM
Zarif congratulates Lebanon on liberation anniversary  

Tehran, May 25, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate messages to Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Youssef Hitti expressed congratulations on anniversary of liberation.

In his messages, Zarif congratulated the Lebanese officials on the anniversary of liberating Lebanese southern territories from Zionist aggressors.

Referring to integration of the Lebanese people, government, army and Resistance as the key to victories against Zionist enemies, he wished dignity and success for the Lebanese government and nation.  

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated Lebanese President Michel Aoun on the anniversary of victory of Lebanese people’s resistance to Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a message congratulated liberation of occupied territories in southern Lebanon to Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying it was a bright point in fighting the Zionist regime of Israel. 

